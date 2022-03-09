Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Vishwak Sen And Nivetha Pethuraj Reunite For Naresh Kuppili's 'Das Ka Dhumki'

Naresh Kuppili, Vishwak Sen, and Nivetha Pethuraj’s last film 'Paagal' hit screens in 2021 and received a mixed response from critics and audience alike. 

Vishwak Sen And Nivetha Pethuraj Reunite For Naresh Kuppili's 'Das Ka Dhumki'
Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj Instagram

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 1:50 pm

After 'Paagal,' director Naresh Kuppili, actor Vishwak Sen, and actress Nivetha Pethuraj reunite for a new film named 'Das Ka Dhumki.' The film will be directed by Naressh Kuppili.

The makers announced the title of their next film, which is billed as a comedy thriller with a unique premise, on social media on Wednesday. Sharing it Vishwak Sen too wrote, “KHEL SHURuuu. Paagal combo is back. #daskadhumki, Co-(star)ing @Nivetha_Tweets.” while Nivetha wrote, “Very happy to be starting my next.” 

The actors also released a new poster revealing the film's title. It depicts a caricature of a man dressed as a waiter as the Joker in a stack of playing cards. Have a look at the poster here:

Naresh, Vishwak, and Nivetha’s last film 'Paagal' hit screens in 2021 and received a mixed response from critics and audience alike. 

'Das Ka Dhumki' will be produced by Karate Raju under Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has penned the story and dialogues for the film. He has also penned an entertaining script with 'enough thrills, kick-ass action sequences, amazing songs and visuals’ state the makers.

Dinesh K Babu is in charge of cinematography, Leon James is in charge of music, and Anwar Ali is the editor.

The film has been officially begun at Ramanaidu Studios, and regular filming will begin on March 14.

