Nitin Goswami On The Shift From TV To Films And OTT: While Pursuing Opportunities Is Essential, Abandoning One For Another Isn’t Advisable

Nitin Goswami, who is currently seen on Dangal TV’s 'Deewani', feels that it is good for actors to shift from TV to OTT and films for better opportunities, however, leaving one for another is not a wise choice. He believes that everyone should evolve, grow, and aspire to become better and bigger in whatever profession they are in.
“When my father was a sub-inspector in the CID police, he aspired to become an inspector and then a DSP. This progression is somewhat akin to a TV serial storyline. Nowadays, the trend seems to be moving from TV serials to OTT platforms, and from there, aspiring actors aim for movies. This shift reflects the perception that movies offer bigger opportunities, with many TV actors leaving their shows for film roles. However, not all find success in films, and some end up regretting leaving their shows. Big stars often promote their films on TV, despite it being considered a smaller medium, which indicates a clear strategy,” he says.
“While pursuing opportunities is essential, abandoning one for another isn’t advisable. It’s evident that TV actors who jump to films or OTT platforms sometimes struggle to find success. Ultimately, success depends on the quality of work rather than the medium. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed perspectives, with audiences now valuing good content over big-budget productions. OTT platforms are thriving because they offer fresh talent and innovative storytelling that might not find a place in traditional cinema. Therefore, in today’s times, it’s the content that matters the most, and stars are made by the quality of their work rather than the platform they choose,” he adds.
While there is competition between different mediums of entertainment, the business is always on the lookout for new talent. Nitin believes that the new generation of actors is more polished and has more knowledge about the trade.
He says, “The actors of today are more polished compared to those of the past. Also, I want to emphasize one thing regarding casting in our industry, when it’s done, it’s based on the suitability of the actor for the character. For instance, if I have a certain persona and people know me for that, roles similar to my personality will be offered to me. For example, Pankaj Tripathi will be given roles similar to his style, just as Nawazuddin Siddiqui would be offered roles suited to his persona, and the same goes for Shah Rukh Khan.”
“Today, we can’t imagine Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of Munna Bhai from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. because we have a perception of where he fits best, whether it’s a rough and tough character or a doctor’s role. Similarly, Pankaj Tripathi will be cast according to the characters he suits best. It’s a good thing that when there’s a demand for polished actors, they get roles that match their skills, and when there’s a demand for actors with a different style, they get called for those roles. This perspective is different, and it’s important to understand that everyone has their own place in the industry,” he concludes.