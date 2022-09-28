Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Nimrat Kaur Starts Shooting For 'Happy Teachers Day' In Pune

Actress Nimrat Kaur has kicked-off the shoot for her next film 'Happy Teachers Day' in Pune on Wednesday. The actress was also recently spotted at the Mumbai office of the film's production house for the Muhurat Pooja.

Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur Instagram/ @nimratofficial

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 6:26 pm

Actress Nimrat Kaur has kicked-off the shoot for her next film 'Happy Teachers Day' in Pune on Wednesday. The actress was also recently spotted at the Mumbai office of the film's production house for the Muhurat Pooja.

The film also stars Radhika Madan in the lead role.

When asked about her excitement at the start of the shooting, Nimrat expressed, "I am very excited to be in Pune, to be shooting the film. Incidentally, Pune is a city where I went to my first school ever. I was in Holloway Primary School College Of Military Engineering Pune here in my first standard."

The actress is excited about bringing a unique story like 'Happy Teachers Day' to the audience.


"So it's very very interesting coming back here with a theme like 'happy teachers day' which is a story that revolves around the education world. I am very excited to be here, it's really wonderful and I am looking forward to the journey as it begins", Nimrat added.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan, 'Happy Teachers Day' will take the audience on an unusual ride with the portrayal of the struggles of teachers.

The film, directed by Mikhil Musale, is set to hit the screens on Teachers' Day 2023.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nimrat Kaur Happy Teachers' Day Pune Upcoming Movies Muhurat Shot Radhika Madan Mikhil Musale India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS