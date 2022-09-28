Nimrat Kaur Starts Shooting For 'Happy Teachers Day' In Pune

Actress Nimrat Kaur has kicked-off the shoot for her next film 'Happy Teachers Day' in Pune on Wednesday. The actress was also recently spotted at the Mumbai office of the film's production house for the Muhurat Pooja.



The film also stars Radhika Madan in the lead role.



When asked about her excitement at the start of the shooting, Nimrat expressed, "I am very excited to be in Pune, to be shooting the film. Incidentally, Pune is a city where I went to my first school ever. I was in Holloway Primary School College Of Military Engineering Pune here in my first standard."



The actress is excited about bringing a unique story like 'Happy Teachers Day' to the audience.



"So it's very very interesting coming back here with a theme like 'happy teachers day' which is a story that revolves around the education world. I am very excited to be here, it's really wonderful and I am looking forward to the journey as it begins", Nimrat added.



Presented by Dinesh Vijan, 'Happy Teachers Day' will take the audience on an unusual ride with the portrayal of the struggles of teachers.



The film, directed by Mikhil Musale, is set to hit the screens on Teachers' Day 2023.