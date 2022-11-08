Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Nikki Tamboli: I Shot A Song Even When I Was Down With 102-Degree Fever

'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli talks about shooting for her upcoming music video 'Chhori' with a fever of 102 degree celsius.

Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli Social media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 1:13 pm

'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli talks about shooting for her upcoming music video 'Chhori' with a fever of 102 degree celsius. 

The 26-year-old actress, who also took part in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' reveals: "I believe in working on something which drives me, and after a while I'll be seen in a project. Shooting for this song was a memorable experience for me."

Nikki made her acting debut with a Telugu film 'Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu'. Later, she also did a Tamil film 'Kanchana 3'. She shot to fame with her TV debut in 'Bigg Boss 14'.

She recalls shooting for the track despite her illness as she believes in giving her best.

"I remember shooting for it, while I was down with a high fever. But I kept going as I am very passionate, when it comes to my work and my love for dance. My fans have been so patient and so supportive throughout and I am damn sure that they'll love it when it's out," she adds.

'Chhori' features Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh. It is sung by Sonu Kakkar, Vee Kapoor and Danish Sabri. The song will be out on November 10.

