Nikitin Dheer And Kratika Sengar To Become Parents; Share Baby Bump Pics

Celebrity couple Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar have taken to social media to share some good news. The couple has shared their maternity shoot pictures on Instagram, and they are going viral all over.

Nikitin Dheer And Kratika Sengar Credit: Instagram

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 1:00 pm

Celebrity couple Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar took to Instagram to share pictures of their maternity shoot with their fans. In November 2021, Sengar had made the announcement saying that Junior Dheer was coming in 2022.

In the series of maternity shoot pictures shared by them, the two can be seen twinning. Sengar can be seen in a black cocktail dress and beige heels. She is sitting on a stool, hugging her baby bump. Dheer, also dressed in black denim and a shirt, is holding her close and kissing her on her forehead. Sengar captioned the post as, “Happiness is on the way (sic).”

Her friends Richa Sharma, Gunjan Manektala, Smriti Khanna and Chintzy Kaur reacted to the announcement. “All the love in the world and more (sic),” wrote Kaur while others also congratulated the couple with heart emojis.

Touted to be one of the most adorable couples on screen, the pair got married in 2014. Sengar, who has been appreciated for the show ‘Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki’, where she is featured alongside Sharad Malhotra, was rumoured to have quit the show due to the pregnancy.

However, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the reports were denied. The show got an extension and it was said that the character of Sengar was not economically viable for the makers.

Meanwhile, Dheer was last seen in the film ‘Shershaah’. He played the role of a colleague of Captain Vikram Batra played by actor Sidharth Malhotra.

