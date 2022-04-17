Nikhil Siddhartha's Film With Garry BH Titled 'SPY'

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha has joined hands with editor-turned-director Garry BH for an upcoming action entertainer. On Sunday (April 17), the makers announced the film's title as 'SPY'. The makers announced the film's title with the actor's new poster from the film.

Garry BH is known for his editing for films such as 'Goodachari', 'Evaru' and 'HIT'.

The film's title has been announced in an interesting manner. Guns, bullets, sniper gun scope are used to design the title with bold letters, giving an edgy look to the title. Siddhartha is seen in black T-short, Jacket and cargo pants, pairing it up with stylish aviator.

Last seen in 'Arjun Suravaram', 'SPY' will mark Siddhartha 19th release and is being produced by K Raja Shekhar Reddy on Ed Entertainments. Besides direction, Garry BH will also be taking care of the film's editing.

The film will have its theatrical release worldwide for Dasara, 2022 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Besides 'SPY', the actor has two more films in the pipeline. He will be seen in 'Karthikeya 2', a supernatural thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti, He will also be seen in '18 pages' which is directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and stars

Anupama Parameswaran as the lead actress.