Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

New Seasons Of 'Brochara' And 'Baked' To Premiere On Voot In April

According to an announcement by streaming platform Voot, season 2 of 'Brochara' and season 3 of 'Baked' will hit the platform on April 18 and April 25 respectively.

New Seasons Of 'Brochara' And 'Baked' To Premiere On Voot In April
Dhruv Sehgal Instagram/ @sehgaldhruv90

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 6:07 pm

Streaming platform Voot announced on April 12 that the new seasons of youth-based shows ‘Brochara’ and ‘Baked’ will premiere in April itself. 

The streamer is adding two of these light-hearted shows to its library. ‘Brochara’ Season 2 produced by Dice Media Productions will release on April 18. Meanwhile, season 3 of ‘Baked- Teen Tigada, Sab Bigada’ will stream from April 25. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Related stories

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

Shahid Kapoor On His OTT Debut: Want To Break The Trend, Do Something Different

‘The Kashmir Files’ To Stream On OTT Platform Zee 5 From April Third Week

Directed by Simarpreet Singh, 'Brochara' is a slice-of-life show which focuses on the lives of four male friends. In season two, the fan-favourite quartet will return to the screen as they navigate life, ambitions and relationships together with each others' unhindered support. 

The five-episodic series is headlined by Dhruv Sehgal, Amey Wagh, Varun Tewari, and Sayandeep Sengupta. Sehgal, best known for his work in 'Little Things', said he had a great time working on 'Brochara'.

“It’s always fun to shoot with the boys. By portraying bromance on-screen, we’ve subconsciously taken that bond off-screen too. The rapport that the four of us share behind the scenes is unbeatable and I look forward to working with them in the future as well," the actor said in a statement. 

'Baked - Teen Tidaga, Sab Bigada', helmed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee, focuses on the misadventures of three college-going flatmates.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

As per the makers, the upcoming season of 'Baked' will see the three friends reunite after seven years for a vacation in the hills, to take a break from their mundane lives. 

The show features actors Pranay Manchanda, Shantanu Anam, Manik Papneja and Kriti Vij in lead roles. 

Manchanda said he feels elated about the response to the previous two seasons of 'Baked' and is looking forward to see the audience reaction to the third part.

"From where we started, none of us expected 'Baked' to become this big, which it has become now, all thanks to our viewers. Sharing the screen space with Shantanu, Manik, Kriti and the entire cast has been a great experience! I have the time of my life every time I shoot with them, and it rightly transpires on screen," the actor said.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Baked Brochara Voot Select Voot New Series New Seasons OTT Platforms New OTT Releases Art And Entertainment India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi Farm House Caretaker Killed By Cow Vigilantes

Delhi Farm House Caretaker Killed By Cow Vigilantes

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar