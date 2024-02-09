Aegon’s Conquest is set to serve as a direct prequel to the popular series ‘House of the Dragon,’ narrating the Targaryens’ violent and ruthless takeover of the continent of Westeros. The plot revolves around Aegon Targaryen, the invader, who, alongside his sister wives Rhaenys and Visenya and their dragons, conquered the kingdom. In a remarkable span of two years, Aegon successfully unified six of the Seven Kingdoms, with only Dorne managing to resist the conquest. So, one could anticipate a narrative which is filled with deception, and gore in the upcoming series.