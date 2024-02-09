In April 2023, Variety disclosed that a series delving into Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros was in its early developmental stages. HBO refrained from providing comments at that time. Now, the Hollywood Reporter brought the news back in headlines, stating that the company is taking a “back to basics” approach with the series, but added information that Mattson Tomlin will be crafting the treatment. But HBO is yet to release an official statement regarding the same.
It’s believed that HBO is teaming up with Mattson Tomlin, who did uncredited work on Matt Reeve’s ‘The Batman’ and is co-writing its forthcoming sequel ‘The Batman Part II.’ He also penned the script for the Keanu Reeves action comic adaptation ‘BRZRKR’ and an animated ‘Terminator’ series.
Aegon’s Conquest is set to serve as a direct prequel to the popular series ‘House of the Dragon,’ narrating the Targaryens’ violent and ruthless takeover of the continent of Westeros. The plot revolves around Aegon Targaryen, the invader, who, alongside his sister wives Rhaenys and Visenya and their dragons, conquered the kingdom. In a remarkable span of two years, Aegon successfully unified six of the Seven Kingdoms, with only Dorne managing to resist the conquest. So, one could anticipate a narrative which is filled with deception, and gore in the upcoming series.
Following the end of ‘Game of Thrones’ in 2019, which garnered mixed reactions, numerous prequels (along with one sequel concept) have entered into the development stage. Some of them have been deemed inactive, though HBO refrains from categorically dismissing any option, stating that those could potentially be revisited and redeveloped under a different writer.
The partnership between HBO and screenwriter Mattson Tomlin showcases the network’s dedication to presenting captivating and intriguing storylines that will not fail to amaze the audiences. As talks progress and an official confirmation is awaited, enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting new installment in the ‘Game of Thrones’ universe.
But as of now, only two shows have been given approval to air: 'House of the Dragon Season 2,’ which premieres this summer, and ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight,’ which will begin its production sometime this year.