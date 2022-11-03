Netizens Troll 'Pathaan' Teaser, Say Each Scene Copied From 'Saaho', 'War', 'Captain America'

As superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film 'Pathaan' on his 57th birthday, a certain section of social media seemed unimpressed.

'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.

The film is the first of SRK's three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero' which tanked badly at the box-office.

Several users took to social media to talk about the teaser. A netizen compared a scene from 'Pathaan' to Prabhas's 2018 film 'Saaho'. In the scene, SRK is seen flying using a jetpack.

A social media user pointed out a scene from the 2005 film 'Dus', where Zayed Khan used a grenade to blow up a tank while riding a bike. One even noticed and shared photographs to compare sequences from 'War' starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

One commented about the VFX used in 'Pathaan' and called it "embarrassing", while another said it was a "crowd-funded B grade Action movie from Hollywood".

A shocked user said that the teaser felt like watching "Captain America", 'Die Another Day' and 'Beast & Vivegam'.

'Pathaan', produced by India's premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres on January 25, 2023.