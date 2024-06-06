Art & Entertainment

Neha Sharma-Mona Singh Call Out Paparazzi For Clicking Women Celebrities From Distasteful Angles

Neha Sharma called out the paparazzi for clicking her from distasteful angles. Mona Singh also remarked how the cameras wait for a woman celebrity to have a faux pas.

Instagram
Neha Sharma, Mona Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Celebrities are often clicked going out and about their day by the paparazzi. However, amidst this, sometimes they are also clicked in inappropriate and distasteful angles without their consent. Several celebrities have called out the paparazzi for this behaviour. Recently, actor Neha Sharma also called out the paparazzi for invading her privacy and clicking pictures of her from inappropriate angles.

In a conversation with India Today, Neha Sharma opened up about how she feels uncomfortable getting clicked by the paparazzi every time she is outside. She mentioned how she loses the freedom to dress how she wants to because she does not want the cameras to click her from distasteful angles. She said, “There are days when you don't want to get seen and so you take a break, like I did recently. These are things you have to do to stay relevant. Dikhna zaroori hai aaj ke time pe (It's important to be seen in today's time). As for the angles, it does get distasteful. As a woman, you also lose your freedom to dress the way you want to. When you are in the public eye, you do have to be careful as sometimes things go out of line.”

Recently, even Mona Singh called out the paparazzi for clicking women celebrities whenever they have a wardrobe malfunction. Speaking to News18 Showsha, she said, “They keep focusing on women’s bodies inappropriately. Will they do this to a man by zooming into their crotch when they’re walking? No, they won’t. But they do that to every woman.”

Singh continued, “Whether you attend an event or go to an award function, these are the kinds of videos you keep seeing of yourself. I think every woman actor should stand up and raise their voice against it. It’s really not cool what they do. It’s almost like they wait for some faux pas to happen.”

This is not the first time that celebrities have called out the paparazzi. Previously, even Nora Fatehi called out the media for clicking her in inappropriate angles without her knowledge.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Looking Forward To Seeing India Attend Peace Summit: Zelenskyy
  2. Wanted Bihar Gangster Shot Dead In Encounter With UP STF
  3. Porsche Accident: Pune Cops Meet Families Of Deceased IT Professionals In MP
  4. NEET-UG Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota Day After Medical Entrance Results
  5. Flood Situation In Assam Improves, But 2.5 Lakh People Still Suffering
Entertainment News
  1. Dipika Chikhlia Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Ramayana': People Are Making A Mess Of It
  2. Avneet Kaur Breaks Her Silence On Being Trolled And Questioned For Attending Cannes Film Festival
  3. Here's What Director Kabir Khan Has To Say About Salman Khan Starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Sequel
  4. Wendell Pierce Says White Owner Denied His Application To Rent New York Apartment: Bigots Are Real
  5. Taraji P Henson To Host BET Awards 2024 For Third Time
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win
  2. Rhonex Kipruto Doping Violation: Kenyan Stripped Of 10K World Record, Faces Six-Year Ban
  3. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis Powers AUS To 39-Run Win In Opener
  4. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Back In Limelight, Ready To Demonstrate His Dominance
  5. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
World News
  1. WHO Confirms First Human Death From Bird Flu In Mexico | Details
  2. Moscow-Washington Relation Won't Change, No Matter Who Wins US Election: President Putin
  3. Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UN School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  4. Death Toll From Floods Across Southern Germany Rises To 6
  5. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UN School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Biden Dials Modi Ahead Of Third Term; Oath Taking Likely On Saturday
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win