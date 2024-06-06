Celebrities are often clicked going out and about their day by the paparazzi. However, amidst this, sometimes they are also clicked in inappropriate and distasteful angles without their consent. Several celebrities have called out the paparazzi for this behaviour. Recently, actor Neha Sharma also called out the paparazzi for invading her privacy and clicking pictures of her from inappropriate angles.
In a conversation with India Today, Neha Sharma opened up about how she feels uncomfortable getting clicked by the paparazzi every time she is outside. She mentioned how she loses the freedom to dress how she wants to because she does not want the cameras to click her from distasteful angles. She said, “There are days when you don't want to get seen and so you take a break, like I did recently. These are things you have to do to stay relevant. Dikhna zaroori hai aaj ke time pe (It's important to be seen in today's time). As for the angles, it does get distasteful. As a woman, you also lose your freedom to dress the way you want to. When you are in the public eye, you do have to be careful as sometimes things go out of line.”
Recently, even Mona Singh called out the paparazzi for clicking women celebrities whenever they have a wardrobe malfunction. Speaking to News18 Showsha, she said, “They keep focusing on women’s bodies inappropriately. Will they do this to a man by zooming into their crotch when they’re walking? No, they won’t. But they do that to every woman.”
Singh continued, “Whether you attend an event or go to an award function, these are the kinds of videos you keep seeing of yourself. I think every woman actor should stand up and raise their voice against it. It’s really not cool what they do. It’s almost like they wait for some faux pas to happen.”
This is not the first time that celebrities have called out the paparazzi. Previously, even Nora Fatehi called out the media for clicking her in inappropriate angles without her knowledge.