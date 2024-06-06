In a conversation with India Today, Neha Sharma opened up about how she feels uncomfortable getting clicked by the paparazzi every time she is outside. She mentioned how she loses the freedom to dress how she wants to because she does not want the cameras to click her from distasteful angles. She said, “There are days when you don't want to get seen and so you take a break, like I did recently. These are things you have to do to stay relevant. Dikhna zaroori hai aaj ke time pe (It's important to be seen in today's time). As for the angles, it does get distasteful. As a woman, you also lose your freedom to dress the way you want to. When you are in the public eye, you do have to be careful as sometimes things go out of line.”