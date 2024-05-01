Mona Singh Roped In For Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut 'Stardom', Currently Filming In Goa: Report

“It’s a very interesting project, and she is getting to do something really different. The series will present her in a very different avatar. She is really enjoying her time working on set with Aryan. At the moment, Singh is busy shooting for the project in Goa, and it’s a long shoot schedule. Earlier, she shot for the project in Mumbai and Delhi. When it comes to her role, everything is being kept under wraps,” the source, close to the development, told the portal.