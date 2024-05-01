Mona Singh Roped In For Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut 'Stardom', Currently Filming In Goa: Report

Ever since an announcement was made regarding Aryan Khan delving into writing and directing with a mini-series, there has been keen anticipation for his forthcoming project. With many reports surfacing about its cast, as per latest updates, the project, which is titled ‘Stardom,’ has roped in actress Mona Singh. The actress is presently filming for the same in Goa.
Willing to push boundaries and step outside of her comfort zone, Singh is poised to venture into a role she’s never played before. According to Hindustan Times, she has joined Khan’s debut directorial venture.
“It’s a very interesting project, and she is getting to do something really different. The series will present her in a very different avatar. She is really enjoying her time working on set with Aryan. At the moment, Singh is busy shooting for the project in Goa, and it’s a long shoot schedule. Earlier, she shot for the project in Mumbai and Delhi. When it comes to her role, everything is being kept under wraps,” the source, close to the development, told the portal.
Speaking about the first-time director and his behaviour on set, the insider further remarked, “Aryan is overlooking things to ensure nothing from the set leaks online. He exactly knows how to explain scenes and hence makes the work much easier. His vision is very clear. He uses words to explain the scene in detail which helps an actor to give their best foot.”
Currently in the filming phase, the series is reported to consist of six episodes set for release on a streaming platform that has not been disclosed yet. There’s also speculation that each episode will feature a cameo by a Bollywood A-lister portraying themselves, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, as well as Aryan’s own father, Shah Rukh Khan.
Set against the backdrop of the film industry, Aryan has penned the script himself, with production handled by his family’s home production, Red Chillies Entertainment.
More details regarding the project would be revealed soon.