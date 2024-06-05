Art & Entertainment

Neha Sharma Expresses Gratitude For Her Father's Supporters In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Neha Sharma's father Ajit Sharma from Congress lost to JD (U)'s Ajay Kumar Mandal in Bihar's Bhagalpur constituency.

Instagram
Neha Sharma with her father Ajit Sharma Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Neha Sharma, who is the daughter of politician Ajit Sharma, thanked those who supported her father in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. FYI, Ajit Sharma from Congress lost to JD (U)'s Ajay Kumar Mandal in Bihar's Bhagalpur constituency.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha shared a note where she expressed her gratitude for the supporters who believed in her father and cast their respective votes to him.

Neha shared the note on her Instagram handle that read: "It's been a tough day for us but we gave a very good fight and I'm very thankful to all the people who believed in my Father and voted for him. While we turn the page to the next chapter remember - OUR GREATEST GLORY IS NOT IN NEVER FAILING, BUT IN RISING EVERY TIME WE FAIL (sic)''.

Have a look at Neha Sharma's post here.

Neha Sharmas post
Neha Sharma's post Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Earlier, Neha was seen campaigning for her father in Bihar. In an interview with India Today, Neha was asked if coming from a political background has backfired on her, to which the actress said, "I started in Bollywood around 15 years back and my dad won his first election in 2014. So, we kind of started at the same time and he wasn't powerful back then. So, I never felt that people believed that her father was from Congress and that we support the opposition, so it's an issue. This has never backfired for me''.

The 'Youngistaan' actress also said that she has reached a place in the industry purely on the basis of her talent and hard work. She added, ''Also, I am not here to promote a particular party. I am just supporting my father, like any child would do for their parents. I am not campaigning for or against an ideology. I have always been cast for my talent, and I hope that's how it's going to be always''.

On the professional front, Neha was recently seen in 'Illegal 3'. She will be next seen in the suspense thriller '36 Days'.

