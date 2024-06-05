Neha Sharma Expresses Gratitude For Her Father's Supporters In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Earlier, Neha was seen campaigning for her father in Bihar. In an interview with India Today, Neha was asked if coming from a political background has backfired on her, to which the actress said, "I started in Bollywood around 15 years back and my dad won his first election in 2014. So, we kind of started at the same time and he wasn't powerful back then. So, I never felt that people believed that her father was from Congress and that we support the opposition, so it's an issue. This has never backfired for me''.