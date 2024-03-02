Neha Harsora Transforms Into Marathi 'Mulgi' For 'Udne Ki Aasha'

Actress Neha Harsora is moulding herself into Sailee, a Maharashtrian girl, for the show 'Udne Ki Aasha' by gaining knowledge about Marathi rituals and festivals.

Neha, who is known for her work in 'Dhruv Tara', said: "I am a Gujarati, but with each passing day, I am moulding myself into the character of Sailee. Even in real life, I call my mother 'Aai', while the attire I wear, which is also that of a Maharashtrian girl, is totally different from how I am in real life."