Neeti Mohan Sponsors Education Of A 9-Year-Old Singing Contestant

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' Judge Neeti Mohan
'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' Judge Neeti Mohan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 6:07 pm

Singer Neeti Mohan took responsibility for 9-year-old contestant Harsh Sikandar's education after listening to his story from his father.

The 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestant's father told Neeti that whatever money he receives from the jury members after his performance, he sends it all to his mother for her household expenditures.

She said: "Since the day I met you, you've made a special place in my heart. I want to be in touch with you all my life, no matter how old you are or how famous you become in the future. I would like to take care of your education going forward, your studies, your music, your clothes, and your toys. Everything will come to you from Neeti Didi."

The singer, who got a lot of popularity for her songs such as 'Ishq Wala Love', 'Tu Hi Tu', or 'Naino Wale Ne', added that she learned an important lesson from the contestant that one can help others with limited resources also.

"I have learnt from Harsh that even if you don't have anything in life, you should still have a big heart and give it to others. God will give it to me, and I will give it to him," she added.

The singing reality show is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' airs on Zee TV.

