Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife, Aaliya, have decided to cancel their divorce and resolve their differences for the sake of their children.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Aaliya Pandey's Post Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Following a highly publicized separation, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui appear to have chosen reconciliation for the well-being of their two children, Shora and Yaani. Aaliya recently posted a family photo commemorating her and Nawazuddin’s 14th wedding anniversary, sparking speculation that they have gotten back together. She has now confirmed it to be true.

The former ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant, who resides in Dubai with the kids, expressed the importance of sharing the joyful news about the actor visiting his family on their wedding anniversary. She told ETimes, “In recent times, a few things have changed in my life. I felt that when we shared bad things with the world, we should also share the good ones. I feel what’s good should also be seen. Nawaz was also here so we celebrated the anniversary with the kids.” Interestingly, the ‘Sacred Games’ actor had also flown to Dubai in December 2023 to celebrate the New Year with them.

Advertisement

Aaliya Pandey's Post - Instagram
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Hints At A Possible Reconciliation With Her 'One And Only'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

She further emphasized the reason as to why they decided to cancel their divorce. “I feel the problem we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we’ve completely surrendered. There’s no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up. Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn’t tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight any more and will live together, peacefully.”

Advertisement

While the actor has already returned to town, she and the kids will soon be traveling to India and will reunite with Nawazuddin Siddiqui at his lavish bungalow in Mumbai.

Notably, this marks the second instance of reconciliation for the couple, following their initial announcement of separation in May 2020, when Aaliya had served the actor with a divorce notice, citing longstanding marital issues. Nearly a year later, she opted to retract the same and publicly announced that the couple had resolves their issued, and will continue to be married.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Takes On Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM To Make 'Big Reveal' On Liquor Money From ED Custody Today