Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered

Following a highly publicized separation, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui appear to have chosen reconciliation for the well-being of their two children, Shora and Yaani. Aaliya recently posted a family photo commemorating her and Nawazuddin’s 14th wedding anniversary, sparking speculation that they have gotten back together. She has now confirmed it to be true.
The former ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant, who resides in Dubai with the kids, expressed the importance of sharing the joyful news about the actor visiting his family on their wedding anniversary. She told ETimes, “In recent times, a few things have changed in my life. I felt that when we shared bad things with the world, we should also share the good ones. I feel what’s good should also be seen. Nawaz was also here so we celebrated the anniversary with the kids.” Interestingly, the ‘Sacred Games’ actor had also flown to Dubai in December 2023 to celebrate the New Year with them.
Advertisement
She further emphasized the reason as to why they decided to cancel their divorce. “I feel the problem we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we’ve completely surrendered. There’s no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up. Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn’t tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight any more and will live together, peacefully.”
Advertisement
While the actor has already returned to town, she and the kids will soon be traveling to India and will reunite with Nawazuddin Siddiqui at his lavish bungalow in Mumbai.
Notably, this marks the second instance of reconciliation for the couple, following their initial announcement of separation in May 2020, when Aaliya had served the actor with a divorce notice, citing longstanding marital issues. Nearly a year later, she opted to retract the same and publicly announced that the couple had resolves their issued, and will continue to be married.