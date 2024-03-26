Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Hints At A Possible Reconciliation With Her 'One And Only'

The conflict began when she accused her estranged husband of abuse, and also revealed that she had verbally attacked him for purportedly misusing his influence. Prior to this, Aaliya had asserted that the actor had ‘disowned’ their children and accused her mother-in-law of harassing her by denying access to the actor’s home in Mumbai. Thereafter, Aaliya Pandey did not shy away from addressing issues regarding parental responsibility and fidelity, criticizing the actor’s behaviour. She also disclosed that she had already filed for divorce, but the court advised the two to resolve their differences outside of legal proceedings.