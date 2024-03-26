Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Hints At A Possible Reconciliation With Her 'One And Only'

Popular actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife, Aaliya Anand Pandey, may be attempting to reconcile their marriage. Previously, their marital issues had become a global affair on social media. However, a recent post from the latter has suggested that they are making efforts to mend their relationship.
The former ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant took to her official Instagram handle on March 25 to wish the ‘Sacred Games’ actor on their wedding anniversary. She posted a video which includes a montage of photos featuring the two and their children. The caption reads, “Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers.”
Despite the public criticism, she went ahead and wished her husband on their 14th wedding anniversary. However, the actor hasn’t replied in the comments section, nor has he posted about their anniversary on his Instagram account.
Take a look at Aaliya’s post to the song ‘What A Wonderful World’ here:
For those caught unversed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Pandey’s marital journey has had multiple twists and turns, which have, on multiple occasions, come under the spotlight. Initially parting ways in 2007, the actor embarked on a journey of self-discovery, but quickly realized the depth of his love for her. They, then, reunited in 2010, exchanged vows and welcomed two beautiful children into their lives. However, back in 2020, speculations surrounding turbulence in their marriage took over.
The conflict began when she accused her estranged husband of abuse, and also revealed that she had verbally attacked him for purportedly misusing his influence. Prior to this, Aaliya had asserted that the actor had ‘disowned’ their children and accused her mother-in-law of harassing her by denying access to the actor’s home in Mumbai. Thereafter, Aaliya Pandey did not shy away from addressing issues regarding parental responsibility and fidelity, criticizing the actor’s behaviour. She also disclosed that she had already filed for divorce, but the court advised the two to resolve their differences outside of legal proceedings.
Despite it all, Pandey’s bold step on social media seems to hint at her wanting to make things work with Nawazzudin Siddiqui. But, whether or not they have reconciled, is yet to be determined soon.