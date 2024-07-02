In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about how he faces colourism in society. He mentioned how he gets treated unfairly because of his skin colour and how it impacts him. He said, “Pata nahi shakalo se humari nafrat kyun hai kuch logon ko. Kyunki shakal hi aisi hai – itne badsoorat hai humlog. Humein bhi lagta hai jab apne aap ko aaine mein dekhte hai. Hum bhi bolte hai apne aap ko ‘kyun aa gaye film industry mein itne gande shakal leke?’ (I don’t know why some people hate the way we look. Maybe it’s because we’re just that ugly. Even I feel it when I look at myself in the mirror. I question why I came into the film industry with such a bad appearance).”