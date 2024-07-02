Nawazuddin Siddiqui has, time and again, proven his acting prowess with his versatile characters and powerful performances. The actor is one of the most successful stars in the industry. Despite this success, the actor mentioned that he faces colourism and he also opened up about how thankful he is to Bollywood for giving him ample opportunities.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about how he faces colourism in society. He mentioned how he gets treated unfairly because of his skin colour and how it impacts him. He said, “Pata nahi shakalo se humari nafrat kyun hai kuch logon ko. Kyunki shakal hi aisi hai – itne badsoorat hai humlog. Humein bhi lagta hai jab apne aap ko aaine mein dekhte hai. Hum bhi bolte hai apne aap ko ‘kyun aa gaye film industry mein itne gande shakal leke?’ (I don’t know why some people hate the way we look. Maybe it’s because we’re just that ugly. Even I feel it when I look at myself in the mirror. I question why I came into the film industry with such a bad appearance).”
Siddiqui mentioned that the comments on his skin colour have impacted him so much that he has started thinking of himself as ‘the ugliest actor.’ He continued, “I’m the ugliest actor – physically – in the film industry. Main toh yeh maanta hoon. Kyunki main shuru se yeh sab sunte aa raha hoon aur abhi maanne bhi laga hoon (I have been hearing it for so long that I’ve started to believe it. I have no complaints about the film industry).”
In the same conversation, he thanked Bollywood for giving him ample opportunities. He said that the industry does not discriminate. He added, “Agar aapke andar thora saa bhi talent hai toh industry bahut kuch deti hai. Society mein discrimination hai, industry mein nahi (If you have even a bit of talent, the industry offers you a lot. There’s discrimination in society, but not in the industry).”