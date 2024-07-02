Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talks About Facing Colourism And Its Impact On Him: I Believe I'm The Ugliest Actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about facing colourism. He spoke about how the discrimination has impacted him mentally.

X
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Photo: X
info_icon

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has, time and again, proven his acting prowess with his versatile characters and powerful performances. The actor is one of the most successful stars in the industry. Despite this success, the actor mentioned that he faces colourism and he also opened up about how thankful he is to Bollywood for giving him ample opportunities.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about how he faces colourism in society. He mentioned how he gets treated unfairly because of his skin colour and how it impacts him. He said, “Pata nahi shakalo se humari nafrat kyun hai kuch logon ko. Kyunki shakal hi aisi hai – itne badsoorat hai humlog. Humein bhi lagta hai jab apne aap ko aaine mein dekhte hai. Hum bhi bolte hai apne aap ko ‘kyun aa gaye film industry mein itne gande shakal leke?’ (I don’t know why some people hate the way we look. Maybe it’s because we’re just that ugly. Even I feel it when I look at myself in the mirror. I question why I came into the film industry with such a bad appearance).”

Siddiqui mentioned that the comments on his skin colour have impacted him so much that he has started thinking of himself as ‘the ugliest actor.’ He continued, “I’m the ugliest actor – physically – in the film industry. Main toh yeh maanta hoon. Kyunki main shuru se yeh sab sunte aa raha hoon aur abhi maanne bhi laga hoon (I have been hearing it for so long that I’ve started to believe it. I have no complaints about the film industry).”

In the same conversation, he thanked Bollywood for giving him ample opportunities. He said that the industry does not discriminate. He added, “Agar aapke andar thora saa bhi talent hai toh industry bahut kuch deti hai. Society mein discrimination hai, industry mein nahi (If you have even a bit of talent, the industry offers you a lot. There’s discrimination in society, but not in the industry).”

The actor was last seen in ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ where he played the role of Deepak Negi.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  3. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  4. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
  5. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
  2. IPL: BCCI To Meet Franchise Owners To Finalise Retention Policy Later This Month - Report
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign