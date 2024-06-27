Nawazuddin and his wife Aaliyah had marital issues but now they have reconciled and are back together in March. The couple also celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary together. Aaliyah had previously said that she filed for divorce a few years ago. Aaliyah told ETimes that the problems in their marriage started because of a third person but they resolved their differences and problems. She also said that the main reason for them getting back together was because of their children.