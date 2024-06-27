Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has gone through a lot in his married life, opened up about the institution of marriage in an interview. When Nawaz was asked if one should get married, he said, “They shouldn’t".
Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, 'Rautu Ka Raaz', appeared on YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia's channel.
Sharing his views on marriage, the 'Sacred Games' actor said, “I want to say but people might misinterpret it… They shouldn’t (get married).” Adding to it he said, “What is the need to get married? If you are in love, it can prosper even without marriage. After marriage, people start taking each other for granted.”
Nawaz also said that after getting married, love starts diminishing between the partners. He said, “If you are not married to each other, then you love each other more. But after marriage, that starts diminishing. Kids come in the picture, and a lot of things happen. If you love someone and want to continue loving them, then don’t get married''.
The 50-year-old actor also said that we are conditioned by society to get married in our 20s, and we think that it might make us happy. “We think our love, wife will give us happiness but after a while, it is only your work that gives you joy,” he said.
Nawazuddin and his wife Aaliyah had marital issues but now they have reconciled and are back together in March. The couple also celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary together. Aaliyah had previously said that she filed for divorce a few years ago. Aaliyah told ETimes that the problems in their marriage started because of a third person but they resolved their differences and problems. She also said that the main reason for them getting back together was because of their children.