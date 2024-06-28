‘Rautu Ka Raaz’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

From the looks of it, the plot of the movie is as predictable as it can get. Simply because a murder mystery like this has been done before. It is only in the last 10-15 minutes that the movie takes a sharp turn and jolts you awake. But before this turn, the film has been unnecessarily laden with useless elements. For example, what was the purpose of introducing the music teacher, or what was the purpose of showing flashbacks to Negi’s life when you just aren’t going to solve them or delve into them in detail, or what purpose do the two uncles who constantly talk about Negi serve?