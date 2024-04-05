‘Yeh Meri Family 3’ On Amazon MiniTV Review: Rajesh Kumar-Juhi Parmar’s 90’s Family Drama Gets You Nostalgic But Is Getting Stereotypical Now

Rajesh Kumar and Juhi Parmar are perfect in their roles as the father and mother. Not only that, their chemistry onscreen as husband and wife is so apt that you can actually see such situations happening in your own married life, or better still you may have seen such situations happen in your parent’s life. That relatabilit to reality that they’re able to bring is great. The situation in one of the episodes where the grandmother tries to take over the birthday celebrations for her son, and that causes a minor rift between the grandmother and the wife (Juhi Parmar) and the entire situation is so relatable that even after almost 30 years it still feels like it happens every day in your life. Trust me, that’s one situation that’s going to remain the same even if we are 30 years ahead in 2054.