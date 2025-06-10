Earlier, in an interview with Puja Talwar on her YouTube channel, Siddiqui called out Bollywood for its formulaic content and copying content from South films. "In our industry, the same thing is repeated for five years straight - then, when people get bored, they finally let it go. Actually insecurity bohut badh gayi hai. Unko lagta hai ek formula chal raha hai toh usse chala lo, ghiso isko. Aur usse bhi pathetic yeh hogaya ki yeh 2, 3, 4 (sequels) hone lag gaya. (Actually, insecurity has increased a lot. They feel that if a formula is working, they should keep milking it, overdo it. And what's even more pathetic is that now there are 2, 3, 4 sequels being made)," he said.