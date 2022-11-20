Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Naga Shaurya Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Anusha Shetty

Popular Telugu actor Naga Shaurya took to his social media handle to share a picture of him tying the mangalsutra on his longtime girlfriend and interior designer Anusha N. Shetty as they tied the knot on Sunday.

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 8:37 pm

Popular Telugu actor Naga Shaurya took to his social media handle to share a picture of him tying the mangalsutra on his longtime girlfriend and interior designer Anusha N. Shetty as they tied the knot on Sunday in a private ceremony in a Bengaluru hotel.

The pictures and videos of their pre-wedding festivities and wedding ceremony are doing rounds all over social media.

As soon as the videos went viral on social media, congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from his fans and friends.

Their pre-wedding celebration happened on November 19, including mehendi ceremony and cocktail party. Naga can be seen in the pictures wearing blue kurta outfit, while Anusha wore a floral, embroidered lehenga.

For the wedding ceremony, he wore a white kurta with a dhoti and Anusha can be seen in traditional style golden embroidered sari, heavy jewellery and gajra in her hair. They will be organising a reception for industry friends and family members.

On the work front, Naga was recently seen in "Krishna Vrinda Vihari". He will be next seen in a action entertainer "Rangabali" for which shooting has already started.

