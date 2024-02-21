Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan Take Viewers To Vintage Kolkata In New Poster Of 'Halki Halki Si'

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui mesmerize the audiences with their chemistry, set against a charming vintage backdrop of Kolkata in the second poster of their upcoming music video titled ‘Halki Halki Si’.

The duo took to their social media accounts and shared the second poster of their song.

The romantic poster shows Munawar and Hina standing on a balcony close together, as they are gaze away from the lens.