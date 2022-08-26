Mumbai Theatre Owner Slams ‘Liger’ Actor Vijay Deverakonda For Mocking Boycott Culture, Calls Her ‘Arrogant’

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s ‘Liger’ has opened up with mixed reactions and despite being one of the most awaited films, it has left fans disappointed. More so, it would not be wrong to say that it seems Vijay’s opinion on the boycott culture and his bluntness has gone against him.

According to the Executive director of famous Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy, Manoj Desai, the negative response of the film has spoken for itself, as he panned the actor’s viewpoint on boycott culture.

Desai told BollywoodLife, "Tumhe yeh charbi aa gayi hai... ki dekhna hai toh dekho warna na dekho. Toh Taapsee Paanu ki kya halat ho gayi, nahi dekhenge toh Aamir Khan ki kya halat ho gayi... Akshay Kumar ki kya halat ho gayi.” adding, "Chhodh do theatre, tum Tamil, Telugu ke OTT mein kaam karo. Humari film ko boycott karo. Yeh hoshiyari kyu kar rahe ho?"

Further claiming that he had expectations from the film, he said he is disappointed that Vijay’s comments have had harsh impacts and affected the advance booking of the film.

“Why are you showing smartness by saying ‘Boycott our movie’? People won’t even watch it on OTT. Such behaviour of yours has put us in trouble and impacting our advance bookings. Mr Vijay, you are anaconda not ‘Konda Konda’. You are talking like an anaconda. ‘Vinaash kaale vipareet buddhi’, when the time of destruction inches closer, the mind stops working, and you are doing that. Anyways, it’s your wish," the theatre owner said.

For the unversed, when the actor was asked about the ‘Boycott Liger’ trend in a recent interview, the actor had said, “I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn’t fear, and now after having achieved something, I don’t think there needs to be any fear even now. We have mother’s blessings, people’s love, God’s support, a fire inside us, we will see who will stop us!"

‘Liger’ features Vijay playing the role of an MMA artist, and marks the Bollywood debut of American boxer Mike Tyson. Jointly backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. ‘Liger’ has hit the theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.