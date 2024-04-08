Art & Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur Took Time To Get Noticed And Loved, But 'Finally I Am There', She Says

Mrunal Thakur, known for her versatile performances, is earning praise for her recent release 'The Family Star'. The actress said that it took a long time but finally, she has made a place into the hearts of the audience.

Mrunal Thakur Photo: Instagram
Mrunal visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Saturday to seek blessings for her latest released film 'The Family Star' which is receiving lots of love from the audience. The actress said: "I want to say thank you to everyone for giving me so much love. It took me a long time to reach into the hearts of the audience but now when I am finally there, I am very grateful. I will keep working hard and will bring more and more films."

Talking about doing a rom-com for the first time, she said: "I had never thought this film would be received like this. I have never done a rom-com before. So this is my first and people are loving it. They love the songs. I really enjoyed doing comedy. All my previous roles were serious and hectic. Working on this film was really like a breeze for me. Soon the film will be released in Hindi as well and the Hindi audience will also be able to enjoy the film."

Her characters of Yashna, Sita and now Indu in 'The Family Star' have been memorable.

The Family Star is a Telugu language romantic family drama film written and directed by Parasuram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, and it was released on April 5, 2024.

