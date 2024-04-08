Mrunal Thakur Took Time To Get Noticed And Loved, But 'Finally I Am There', She Says

Talking about doing a rom-com for the first time, she said: "I had never thought this film would be received like this. I have never done a rom-com before. So this is my first and people are loving it. They love the songs. I really enjoyed doing comedy. All my previous roles were serious and hectic. Working on this film was really like a breeze for me. Soon the film will be released in Hindi as well and the Hindi audience will also be able to enjoy the film."