‘Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper’: Performances

Manav Kaul, as Tribhuvan Mishra, has delivered a fantastic performance. When we are first introduced to him, he is shown as a simple man who always apologizes first, faints at the slightest sight of blood, and shies away when it comes to talking to any woman who is not his wife or friend. However, as the series progresses, he becomes bolder and more comfortable in his skin. He does not shy away anymore from speaking for himself. When you watch the nine episodes, you can see how beautifully Kaul has evolved in his performance. He starts on a steady foot but as the series progresses, he becomes even more stronger in his portrayal. He is the embodiment of modern masculinity that does not hide from showing affection to his wife or being soft and gentle when needed. His accent is on point, and his screen presence is affable.