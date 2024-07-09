‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ Trailer: Manav Kaul’s Show Promises Goons, Gossip And Gore

"Working on ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ was a joyride through the unpredictable. Crafting comedy, in particular, is a delicate balance of timing and relatability,” creator, showrunner and co-director Puneet Krishna said in a statement, adding, “Tribhuvan Mishra isn't just a character; he's a journey through the absurdities of life. This show belongs to every single person who worked on it, and brought this story to life with all heart. We embraced the challenge of weaving humor into a narrative that explores unconventional themes that can be refreshingly different in the Indian context.”