‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ Trailer: Manav Kaul’s Show Promises Goons, Gossip And Gore

The first trailer of Manav Kaul’s ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ has been released. The Netflix series has been created by ‘Mirzapur’ makers, and the master of mayhem Puneet Krishna and comedic genius Amrit Raj Gupta share a glimpse of the fun in store. So mark your calendars for July 18, because missing this would be a crime.
The trailer revolves around Manav Kaul's titular character, who offers sexual services to his clients. But when he reaches Tillotama Shome's door, he realises that her character is married to a gangster. Watch the trailer here:
Nonetheless, the show is a delightful nod to Bollywood nostalgia, where each character brings their own secret masala. Add to it, Ram Sampath’s music score spices up the crazy comedy of errors.
"Working on ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ was a joyride through the unpredictable. Crafting comedy, in particular, is a delicate balance of timing and relatability,” creator, showrunner and co-director Puneet Krishna said in a statement, adding, “Tribhuvan Mishra isn't just a character; he's a journey through the absurdities of life. This show belongs to every single person who worked on it, and brought this story to life with all heart. We embraced the challenge of weaving humor into a narrative that explores unconventional themes that can be refreshingly different in the Indian context.”
Get ready for pure comedy gold with lots of gossip, goons and gore as ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ will start streaming from July 18, on Netflix.