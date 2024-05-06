Are you in a slump and unsure of what to watch on Netflix every Saturday and Sunday now that ‘Queen of Tears’ has run its course? Well, worry not, as the streaming giant has got you covered. The much-anticipated show, ‘The Atypical Family,’ has finally premiered, and in a typical K-Drama release format, it dropped its first two episodes over the past weekend. So, in case you’re planning on watching this supernatural fantasy drama, here’s all you need to know about it.
‘The Atypical Family’: Story
As the name itself suggests, the drama tells the story of an atypical family indeed. Bok Gwi-joo (Jang Ki-yong) and his family are unique, each possessing supernatural abilities. Gwi-joo has the power to travel back in time, but only to revisit happy moments of his life. However, he’s unable to alter the past, leaving him trapped. Unfortunately, this constant dwelling plunges him into depression, causing him to lose his unique ability. Similarly, his family members also find themselves grappling with ‘modern-day’ problems like insomnia, bulimia, and smart-phone addiction, which ultimately result in the loss of their own supernatural abilities. Enter Do Da-hae (Chun Woo-hee), who unexpectedly—or, expectedly—becomes intertwined with this extraordinary family. Despite learning their secrets, she decides to live with them for her own reasons, unknown. With her cheery presence in their lives, a gradual transformation begins to take place in the family.
‘The Atypical Family’: Performances
It’s good to see Jang Ki-yong back on screen after a long time. His portrayal is subtle and nuanced. Despite the cold and hardened exterior and outwardly emotionless demeanour, the actor skilfully conveys the depths of his character’s inner turmoil. Whether it’s the way he’s drinking or the way he’s dressed, he has handled his role with care. Similarly, Chun Woo-hee’s performance truly showcases her remarkable versatility as an actress. Her role is just too believable, making you question the authenticity of her motives. Both stars have such potential for character development, and it will be intriguing to see how they play it out, provided the script doesn’t lose its momentum midway.
All the supporting stars play their roles well. Go Doo-shim as Bok Man-heum, Park So-yi as Bok In-ah, and Kim Geum-sun as Baek Il-hong are the only other supporting cast members who have contributed to carrying forward the storyline. While Claudia Kim as Bok Dong-hee and Ryu Abel as Grace also play pivotal roles, their characters just seem a bit exaggerated.
‘The Atypical Family’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
Kang Eun-kyung is a name that is associated with many popular hit K-Dramas. So, when I found out that she’s the brains behind the creation of the show, I was more than convinced to give it a go.
While the ideation is great, the script, though off in some places, has further enhanced it. Joo Hwa-mi has penned the show that deals with an abnormal family against the backdrop of their traumas and mental health issues. So far, it doesn’t feel too sad or heavy. It focuses more on the positive side and keeping hope alive rather than dwelling on the tough parts. While the characters’ struggles are mentioned, they’re not explored deeply. Hopefully, future episodes will dig into how and why the characters are the way they are. What didn’t sit well with me are the fat jokes and constant weight comments on Claudia Kim’s character; it feels like her role is only to bring about laughter, which isn’t cool anymore.
As far as the mystery goes, a lot of the plot points have been revealed, and with already so much happening, one can only hope that more such interesting twists come along, instead of picking one and dragging it along. Additionally, what I have truly liked is how, as atypical as they are, they’re also typical in a way many can relate to. Familial relationships are strained, and they are trapped and saddened by their own doings. It’s a creative way to show that no matter how much wealth you have, it can’t keep you happy. Overall, this story is complex, so that has left me excited.
Under the direction of Jo Hyun-taek, the show is in good hands. With attention to detail and powerful visual storytelling, the show aims to resonate with audiences on both emotional and visceral levels. So, I have a really good feeling about it. Also, the camera work and editing are really well done. The camera captures everything in a clear and interesting way and establishes surroundings. The editing is smooth, with scenes flowing seamlessly from one to the next, keeping you engaged without any distractions. Coming to the music aspect, that doesn’t really stand out much; I was too engrossed in the show that I, quite frankly, didn’t pay any heed to the compositions.
‘The Atypical Family’: Cast & Crew
Creator: Kang Eun-kyung
Director: Jo Hyun-taek
Cast: Jang Ki-yong, Chun Woo-hee, Go Doo-shim, Claudia Kim, Park So-yi, Oh Man-seok, Kim Geum-sun, Ryu Abel and Choi Gwang-rok
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 2 episodes (as of today), approx. 1 hour each
Premiere Date: May 4, 2024
Genre: Fantasy romance
Language: Korean
‘The Atypical Family’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘The Atypical Family’ is off to a promising start. It offers a refreshing blend of supernatural fantasy and familial drama, propelled by strong performances from Jang Ki-yong and Chun Woo-hee. After watching the first two episodes, it’s evident that this show has a lot of potential. The premise is intriguing, and the characters are engaging. Overall, it has the ability to keep you hooked and make you want to come back to watch it every week.
*Disclaimer: This review is done after the release of the first two episodes.*