As far as the mystery goes, a lot of the plot points have been revealed, and with already so much happening, one can only hope that more such interesting twists come along, instead of picking one and dragging it along. Additionally, what I have truly liked is how, as atypical as they are, they’re also typical in a way many can relate to. Familial relationships are strained, and they are trapped and saddened by their own doings. It’s a creative way to show that no matter how much wealth you have, it can’t keep you happy. Overall, this story is complex, so that has left me excited.