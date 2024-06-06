‘Only Love Gets Reply’ Music Review: Unpacking Ikka’s The Ultimate Desi Hip-Hop Experience

Ikka’s ‘Only Love Gets Reply’ isn’t just an album; it’s all about hip-hop beats and music that will stay with you for a long time! With each track, Ikka takes listeners on a journey through the complexities of love, loss, and reflection. Renowned artists like Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, MC Stan, Karan Aujla, Guru Randhawa, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Rawal have also joined in for this album.