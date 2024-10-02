Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life

Aliah pushes Ashwin to open up by sharing her past traumas with him. She starts by recounting how, despite being an atheist, she participated in religious rituals just to fit in with the parents who adopted her from an orphanage at the age of 12. Aliah confesses she was a depressed child at the time of her adoption. The movie focuses on their conversations about their past traumas which they have never shared with anyone. Slowly, they reveal dark secrets and personal vulnerabilities to each other. Ashwin talks to her about his troubled relationship with his father and how he was absent during his father's final days, which still hurts him.