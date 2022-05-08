As Mother's Day got celebrated around the world of Sunday (May 8), celebrities from the Indian film fraternity shared heartfelt messages of love and gratitude towards their mother. Actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ram Charan, Adivi Sesh, Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar amongst many others took to Twitter and Instagram to share their love and celebrate this special bond.

While some celebrities shared pictures of their mothers, others shared candid pictures with their children .

While some uploaded posts, actors such as Kangana Ranaut, Rana Daggubati, Disha Patani, Taapsee Pannu took to their Instagram stories to share the wishes for their respective mothers.

