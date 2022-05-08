Sunday, May 08, 2022
Mother's Day: From Mahesh Babu To Alia Bhatt, Celebrities Share Heartfelt Messages For Mothers

From wishing their mothers on social to expressing gratitude for being a mother, celebrities from Indian film industry shared unseen pictures of their family.

Actress Alia Bhatt clicks a selfie with mother Soni Razdan (Left) and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Instagram/aliaabhatt

Updated: 08 May 2022 5:57 pm

As Mother's Day got celebrated around the world of Sunday (May 8), celebrities from the Indian film fraternity shared heartfelt messages of love and gratitude towards their mother.  Actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ram Charan, Adivi Sesh, Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar amongst many others took to Twitter and Instagram to share their love and celebrate this special bond. 

While some celebrities shared pictures of their mothers, others shared candid pictures with their children .

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

While some uploaded posts, actors such as Kangana Ranaut, Rana Daggubati, Disha Patani, Taapsee Pannu took to their Instagram stories to share the wishes for their respective mothers. 
 

