'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe

After 'Dunki', Taaspee will be next seen in 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein', and the actress is excited to see her fans' reactions to the two movies of different genres to be released back-to-back. “Two of my movies, 'Haseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein' are releasing this year... One is a romantic thriller, while the second is an out-and-out comedy. Both the films are different and I think they will be released close to each other. I am looking forward to the reaction of the audience to the two films. One is a Netflix original, while the other will release in theatres.” 'Khel Khel Mein' will hit the theatres on August 15.