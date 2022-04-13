Moon Knight: Five Godly Abilities That Marvel's White Caped Superhero Possesses

The highly anticipated Episode 3 of Marvel's 'Moon Knight' is streaming on Disney Plus now. 'Moon Knight,' a Jeremy Slater-created miniseries, aired on March 30. The mini-series consists of six episodes and actor Oscar Isaac plays the titular role in the series.

Moon Knight first appeared in a 1975 issue of Doug Moench and Don Perlin's horror-adventure comic 'Werewolf' by Night as a mercenary aiming to capture the series' titular monster. With his white mask, white hood, and long white cloak, the character struck such a dramatic impression that other Marvel authors and designers rapidly began adding him into their plots.

Marc Specter, aka Moon Knight, draws most of his powers from Khonshu, an ancient Egyptian god, according to comics and the ongoing series. Interestingly, according to comics, one of Moon Knight's abilities even allows him to control Thor's hammer (Mjolnir) which otherwise only Captain America and Hela could do in previous MCU films.

While the Disney Plus series is still in progress and it may be some time before fans see Marc Specter's true abilities, these are the five most cold-blooded and godly abilities that the white caped hero has embodied in comics.

Multiple Personalities

A still from the show 'Moon Knight' Credit: Marvel Studios

Marc Spector shares his consciousness with at least four other key characters, each with their distinct set of talents and capabilities that mirror Khonshu's many characteristics. Marc Spector learned that his alters might be the consequence of the Egyptian deity Khonshu inhabiting his mind, according to the comic Moon Knight Vol. 7 issue #2. Pathfinder, Embracer, Defender, and the Watcher of Overnight Travelers are considered to be four aspects of Khonshu. Spector leverages the qualities that each of his personas brings to the table by combining them with his primary persona's own combat skills and deductive thinking.

Moon Material Manipulation

Moon Knight in comics. Credit: Marvel Comics

In issue #33 of 'Avengers' moon god, Khonshu thinks it's time for his earthly incarnation to usher in the Age of Khonshu. He bestows Spector with a variety of superpowers that the vigilante has never had before, yet they are only a fraction of what Khonshu can achieve. The ability to physically manipulate moons and anything manufactured from moon-based materials is one of the talents Spector acquires (temporarily) from the moon god. Surprisingly, Thor's hammer Mjolnir is composed of Uru, a metal ore that is said to be as ancient as the cosmos itself. In the comic Moon Knight is able to control Thor's hammer, only for a limited time though, because Uru metal is produced in the centre of a dying star from material that originates from a primordial moon.

Immortality

Khonshu in Moon Knight Credit: Marvel Studios

Moon Knight also has the divine ability of immortality; unless Khonshu finds a new servant, Spector is functionally immortal. In issue #9 of 'Moon Knight,' the superhero said that Konshu had resurrected him on several occasions and that there were numerous circumstances that may have led to his death, but Konshu refused to let him die. Moon Knight also has a high pain tolerance, as seen in the second episode of the Disney Plus series, when the superhero was doing just fine even after falling from a tremendous height and then being beaten up by a monster.

Enhanced Strength

Moon Knight in comic books. Credit: Marvel

The moon's phase affects Moon Knight's strength, speed, and agility: full moon, half moon, waning or waxing crescent, or new moon. These shifting power levels are meant to be in place because of Spector's evident links to both the moon and the Egyptian god. Moon Knight's enhanced physical powers were also demonstrated in the second episode of the Disney Plus series, when Steven Grant (one of the personalities of Moon Knight) throws a punch at a monster and it just flies away because of the enhanced strength.

Durable Armor And Destructive Weapons

A still from the show 'Moon Knight' Credit: Marvel Studios

Moon Knight's armour may appear to do nothing to defend the superhero, but according to the comics, it actually does a lot for him. Carbonadium, a flexible material considered as equivalent to Adamantium in terms of quality and endurance in MCU, is used to create the suit. Another oddity is how the suit emerges and acts as a power boost for the superhero; in the very first episode of the series, the white suit emerges from Marc Specter himself and instantly increases his powers by manifolds. Moon Knight's crescent moon-shaped throwing blades and adamantium-laced bo staff are among two of his most iconic weapons.