Pop Star Britney Spears has announced her intention to step away from social media. Spears confirmed the break in a post on her official Instagram account, which is a photo-video sharing site.

“I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while ! I send my love and God bless you all," the 40-year-old singer wrote. The post was accompanied with a video of a baby lounging in a chair wearing sunglasses, a robe and rollers in their hair.

Spears' social media hiatus comes almost two weeks after she and her boyfriend Sam Asghari revealed that the two are soon going to be parents. They’re going to bring home their first child together pretty soon.

Spears had taken to Instagram and shared, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!! (sic),” she wrote. With the post, she had also shared a picture of a pink teacup with pink flowers.

The baby will be her third child. Spears shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Jayden and Preston.