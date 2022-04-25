Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Britney Spears Goes On A Social Media Detox

Pop Star Britney Spears, who announced her pregnancy a few weeks back, has decided to take a break from social media.

Britney Spears Goes On A Social Media Detox
Britney Spears Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 1:06 pm

Pop Star Britney Spears has announced her intention to step away from social media. Spears confirmed the break in a post on her official Instagram account, which is a photo-video sharing site.

“I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while ! I send my love and God bless you all," the 40-year-old singer wrote. The post was accompanied with a video of a baby lounging in a chair wearing sunglasses, a robe and rollers in their hair.

Spears' social media hiatus comes almost two weeks after she and her boyfriend Sam Asghari revealed that the two are soon going to be parents. They’re going to bring home their first child together pretty soon.

Related stories

Britney Spears Is Pregnant

Britney Spears Recommends ‘Euphoria’ To Keep Anxiety At Bay

From Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie To Britney Spears-Keven Federline; 5 Former Couples Who Had Ugly Custodial Dispute

Spears had taken to Instagram and shared, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!! (sic),” she wrote. With the post, she had also shared a picture of a pink teacup with pink flowers.

The baby will be her third child. Spears shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Jayden and Preston.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Couple Hollywood Announcement Singer Pop Star Pop Songs American Rock Singer Britney Spears Los Angeles Hollywood USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Coexist In West Bengal

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Coexist In West Bengal

IPL 2022 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Stay Winless But Chennai Super Kings Can Still Bounce Back

IPL 2022 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Stay Winless But Chennai Super Kings Can Still Bounce Back