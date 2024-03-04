Mohd Danish's Advice For Aspiring Singers: 'Be Persistent, Never Stop Learning'

The third runner up of 'Indian Idol 12', Mohd Danish, who will be seen as the captain in the upcoming season of the kids singing reality show 'Superstar Singer', has shared advice for the aspiring singers, saying one should stay true to the passion, be persistent, and never stop learning.

Danish said: "To contestants aspiring to establish themselves in the industry, my advice is simple -- 'Stay true to your passion, be persistent, and never stop learning'. Also, I would like them to learn all the genres of music because it is very important to have versatility in your singing style."