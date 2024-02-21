‘Modern Family’ Spin-Off: Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Makes A Big Revelation About The Sitcom’s Return

“They really haven’t said much about anything. But my mom asked me, ‘Would you want to do that?’ and I thought about it and I don’t know. I think maybe if it happened — and probably if it did happen — I would be out of high school. So honestly, that would be fine with me, but I want to stay in high school because I only have less than a year and a half left,” said the 16-year-old Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.