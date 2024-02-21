‘Modern Family’ Spin-Off: Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Makes A Big Revelation About The Sitcom’s Return

The ‘Modern Family’ spin-off has been in the talks for quite some time now. The show which ended in 2020 has been in talks since the past few years for a spin-off, but there hasn’t been an update on that since a while. Now, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons gives a massive update on the same. The big revelation is sure to leave you all shocked.
In a recent interview with DailyMail.com, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons opens up about having had a discussion with Jesse Tyler Ferguson that the show had a “good ending” but she remains optimistic about a spin-off. However, she has her own condition for the same.
Advertisement
“They really haven’t said much about anything. But my mom asked me, ‘Would you want to do that?’ and I thought about it and I don’t know. I think maybe if it happened — and probably if it did happen — I would be out of high school. So honestly, that would be fine with me, but I want to stay in high school because I only have less than a year and a half left,” said the 16-year-old Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.
Advertisement
“I’d definitely be interested if the script was good and the dads were on board, but school is my priority right now unless something great comes along. I feel like the finale left possibilities and I think that’s why people are always talking about a spinoff of the Tucker-Pritchard family,” said Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.
Advertisement
For the unversed, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons played the character of Lily Tucker-Pritchett, who joined the show in 2011, as the adopted daughter of Cameron and Mitchell, which were played onscreen by Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson respectively. She was just 4-years old when she came into the show’s 3rd season.
Advertisement
Also, Jesse Tyler Ferguson had revealed in June 2022 that the spin-off script was ready, but it wasn’t picked up by ABC, the channel which aired ‘Modern Family’. “The script’s out there and it’s very good. So, you know, who knows? If someone wants to produce it, maybe,” he had told Entertainment Tonight at the Tony Awards 2022.
Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Sofía Vergara and Ed O’Neill also starred in ‘Modern Family’.