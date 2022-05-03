Mithun Chakraborty's Photo From The Hospital Goes Viral; Mimoh Chakraborty Shares His Health Update

Actor Mithun Chakraborty was recently hospitalised in Bengaluru. His son, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, commonly known as Mimoh, informed Dainik Bhaskar that his father is now ok. Mithun Chakraborty was brought to the hospital after complaining of a fever and stomach discomfort, according to sources. His son explained that the actor suffered kidney stones and is now healthy and dandy and at home.

Reports about Mithun Chakraborty’s health gathered traction after a photo of the actor was taken and shared online while he was resting on a hospital bed. Dr Anupam Hazra, National Secretary of the BJP, posted the photo with the remark, "Get well soon Mithun Da (I wish you a rapid recovery Mithun Da) (sic)."

Get well soon Mithun Da ❤️

তোমার দ্রুত আরোগ্য কামনা করি মিঠুন দা ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yM5N24mxFf — Dr. Anupam Hazra 🇮🇳 (@tweetanupam) April 30, 2022

While many people in the comments section believed the photo was old, others accepted it at its value and wished the veteran actor a swift recovery.

Mithun Chakraborty made his film debut in 1976 with 'Mrigayaa', directed by Mrinal Sen. He went on to become a household name after acting in a number of successful films such as 'Disco Dancer' and 'Dance Dance', among others. Mithun Chakraborty was most recently seen as a reality TV judge on Colors' 'Hunarbaaz'.