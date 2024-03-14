Mirror Takes Britain’s O2 Arena By Storm With Their Powerful Concert – View Pics

The popular band Mirror performed at the O2 Arena in London, Britain recently. It was one of the most powerful concerts that you would have seen in the recent times. The stands were jampacked and audiences not just from London, but even from other cities even came down to the capital for this concert. Mirror is one of the most popular bands of all time and the event was expected to get a huge number of footfalls.
The performance by Mirror was exhilarating not just for members of the band but also for the audiences who were grooving to the tunes throughout. Tiger Yau, Frankie Chan, Lok Man Yeung and many others even posed with a debut performance award. The crowd loved the performance and the cheers during and after the performances were proof of the same. It was simply earth-shattering what the auditorium witnessed.
Members of Mirror perform on stage at the O2 Arena in London.
From left, Tiger Yau, Frankie Chan and Lok Man Yeung of Mirror pose with a ‘Debut Performance Award’ at the O2 Arena awards for Mirror in London.
Posters of Mirror at the O2 Arena in London.