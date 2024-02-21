Millie Bobby Brown Gets Enormous Backlash Online; Trolls Call Her Zionist And Ask For Boycotting ‘Damsel’

Millie Bobby Brown recently released the trailer of her upcoming film ‘Damsel’, which is going to hit Netflix on Match 8. While there is nothing wrong with the trailer and it’s quite praiseworthy, a huge section of the audience has taken to the comments section and slammed Millie Bobby Brown and called her a Zionist. Not just that, people have also asked for a boycott of her film.
So, to give a backdrop, last year Hamas attacked southern Israel killing more than 1200 people. After that, Israel reportedly declared a war on Hamas. Israel allegedly did airstrikes in the neighbouring Gaza strip. The entire fight between Hamas and Israel has been the topic of discussion since the past few months. While many celebs have come forward and spoken about the fight, there have been many who have decided to keep quiet and not give out their opinion on the same in any way. Millie Bobby Brown is one of those celebs who hasn’t said anything on the same yet. This is the rising point of this hatred as many considered that people who’ve not spoken up are probably supporting the atrocities.
Advertisement
On ‘Damsel’s trailer post, people started picking on Millie Bobby Brown and started calling her a Zionist. For the unversed, a Zionist, as per Cambridge Dictionary, is someone “supporting, belonging to, or relating to a political movement that had as its original aim the creation of a country for Jewish people, and that now supports the state of Israel.”
Advertisement
One troll reshared the trailer of ‘Damsel’ and wrote, “reminder to not support her. MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IS A ZIONIST. she’s said she’d love to visit israel, has a zionist fiancé, has a zionist best friend, is actively ignoring boycotts like starbucks, refuses to talk about palestine despite posting regularly+being a UNICEF ambassador (sic).”
Another troll wrote, “Millie Bobby brown is a Zionist. Not watching the movie. Nope (sic).”
“Isn’t it ironic when psycho pro-genocide actors play roles like rebels and heros. These people rear the script and understand nothing. What a waste of talent and a waste of story on this Zionist (sic),” wrote another troll.
Some troll added, “She’s Zionist... Boycott Millie bobby brown (sic).”
“here comes the zionist allegations!! not as bad as a noah tweet would get bc [because] millie isn’t jewish, but she’s a zionist by association, and that is very evil!! Ok (sic)," commented another troll.
Advertisement
The tremendous amount of trolling that Millie Bobby Brown is facing also has to do a bit with the fact that she is really good friends with ‘Stranger Things’ co-actor Noah Schnapp. He was recently all over the news for his comments on the Hamas-Israel war. His comments even let to cancellations of events and fans went ahead to even threaten to boycott the 5th season of ‘Stranger Things’.
Advertisement
A little ray of hope is that not everyone was trolling Millie Bobby Brown. There were many who even came forward and supported the actress and ‘Damsel’. There were many who defended her against the trolls and got into long drawn comment war trying to save their favourite star.
One fan wrote, “You do realise nobody is obligated to participate in a boycott if they don’t want to. I’ve bought a Starbucks sometime within the past few months, because I was thirsty and wanted one, does that make me a Zionist? Nope (sic).”
“I don’t think she’s a Zionist, she’s a beautiful, most talented woman in the world, and a incredible actress, i love Millie Bobby Brown (sic),” wrote another fan.
People even praised the film and said that the film will definitely turn out to be a must watch for them when it releases.
For the unversed, in ‘Damsel’, Millie Bobby Brown plays Princess Elodie. She is duped into getting wed to a prince. Later she realises that the marriage was done only to sacrifice her to a dragon as per a long-standing custom of the kingdom. Now it’s upon Millie Bobby Brown to fight it out and save herself. Also, in the process, she tries to put an end to the evil deadly practice that has been going on since ages. The film also stars Ray Winstone, Angela Bassett and Robin Wright in pivotal roles.