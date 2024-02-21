Millie Bobby Brown Gets Enormous Backlash Online; Trolls Call Her Zionist And Ask For Boycotting ‘Damsel’

One troll reshared the trailer of ‘Damsel’ and wrote, “reminder to not support her. MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IS A ZIONIST. she’s said she’d love to visit israel, has a zionist fiancé, has a zionist best friend, is actively ignoring boycotts like starbucks, refuses to talk about palestine despite posting regularly+being a UNICEF ambassador (sic).”

Another troll wrote, “Millie Bobby brown is a Zionist. Not watching the movie. Nope (sic).”

“Isn’t it ironic when psycho pro-genocide actors play roles like rebels and heros. These people rear the script and understand nothing. What a waste of talent and a waste of story on this Zionist (sic),” wrote another troll.

Some troll added, “She’s Zionist... Boycott Millie bobby brown (sic).”

“here comes the zionist allegations!! not as bad as a noah tweet would get bc [because] millie isn’t jewish, but she’s a zionist by association, and that is very evil!! Ok (sic)," commented another troll.