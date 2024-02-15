‘The Fantastic Four,’ ever since its announcement, has garnered considerable anticipation among the superhero franchise’s fans, largely because previous attempts to bring the quartet to the big screens were met with mixed reactions. Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige had passed a statement to Entertainment Weekly last year, stating, “‘Fantastic Four’ is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There’s certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that’s something that is really exciting for us.”