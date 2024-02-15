Marvel decided to gift fans a pleasant Valentine’s Day present. The Studio has officially cast Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the leads in the upcoming film ‘The Fantastic Four,’ which also marks the characters’ official entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The speculations about the cast had been doing rounds since last year, since earlier reports indicated that Pedro Pascal would take on the role of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, the head of the superhero team. With that being confirmed, the film will feature Vanessa Kirby, who is set to portray Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn, who will play her brother Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who will assume the role of Ben Grimm/The Thing.
Advertisement
The film, being directed by ‘WandaVision’ director Matt Shakman is now set to be released on July 25, 2025. Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer have contributed to the script, with Josh Friedman, known for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ also working on a separate version.
Advertisement
Taking to Instagram Wednesday night IST, they captioned the animated poster, “Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.”
Advertisement
They also revealed the new release date of the film, “Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025.” It’s not surprising that the release date has been moved from early May to July, given that the cast has just been confirmed.
Advertisement
Check it out here:
Marvel fans are thrilled upon hearing this unexpected casting. One commented, “This is the biggest reveal MCU has ever produced.” One more commented, “FINALLY. WE CAN REST.” A third one stated, “Marvel be like – Boom you looking for this.” While another said, “This was the smartest man alive’s idea wasn’t it?”
‘The Fantastic Four,’ ever since its announcement, has garnered considerable anticipation among the superhero franchise’s fans, largely because previous attempts to bring the quartet to the big screens were met with mixed reactions. Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige had passed a statement to Entertainment Weekly last year, stating, “‘Fantastic Four’ is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There’s certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that’s something that is really exciting for us.”
A low-budget version produced by Roger Corman in 1994 never saw the day of light, and the ones released in 2005 and 2007, directed by Tim Story, had a mixed reception, which starred Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis, who are more often synonymous with the title of the film. However, in 2015, Fox made another attempt to revive the franchise under director Josh Trank, with disastrous results, which featured Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell. Additionally, John Krasinski portrayed a parallel universe version of Reed Richards in the 2002 film ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’