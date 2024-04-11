Margot Robbie's LuckyChap To Produce The Live-Action 'Monopoly' Movie In Collaboration With Lionsgate

Fogelson said, “I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap. They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join ‘Monopoly’ with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.” Additionally, James Myers and Robert Melnik will be attached to the project on behalf of the studio.