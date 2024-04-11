Art & Entertainment

Margot Robbie's LuckyChap To Produce The Live-Action 'Monopoly' Movie In Collaboration With Lionsgate

Margot Robbie, who co-produced the 'Barbie' movie, is now working on a live-action adaptation of the popular board game 'Monopoly.'

Margot Robbie, Monopoly Photo: Instagram, Pinterest
After the record-breaking success of the Greta Gerwig-directorial ‘Barbie,’ Margot Robbie is back to produce a film that, yet again, deals with bringing an inanimate subject to life. Under her LuckyChap banner, in collaboration with fellow company heads Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley, the actress is set to bring the beloved board game ‘Monopoly’ to life on the silver screen.

Adapted from the timeless board game of the same title, the forthcoming live-action feature film will be distributed by Lionsgate and co-produced by Hasbro Entertainment. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson announced the film at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas on April 10.

Fogelson said, “I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap. They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join ‘Monopoly’ with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.” Additionally, James Myers and Robert Melnik will be attached to the project on behalf of the studio.

LuckyChap also lightened the mood with some playful banter, commenting, “Monopoly is a top property — pun fully intended,” adding that they are “so excited to bring this game to life.”

Zev Formeman, the Hasbro Entertainment Head of Film also commented, “As one of the most iconic games in the world, Monopoly provides an incredible platform for storytelling opportunities. We are thrilled to have the unique vision of LuckyChap and Lionsgate alongside us to bring this historic piece of popular culture to the big screen.”

‘Barbie,’ which is LuckyChap’s most recent release, garnered more than $1.4 billion at the global box office collection, making it the highest grossing film of 2023. Aside from a ‘Monopoly’ movie, Robbie’s production house is also teaming up with Vertigo Entertainment for a movie adaptation of ‘The Sims.’

Given the success ‘Barbie’ achieved, expectations for the forthcoming films have increased. More details would be announced soon.

