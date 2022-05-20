Friday, May 20, 2022
Margot Robbie All Set To Feature In 'Ocean's Eleven' Prequel

Margot Robbie is ready to act in the upcoming movie.

Margot Robbie instagram/margotrobbieofficial

Updated: 20 May 2022 5:11 pm

Actress Margot Robbie is known for her roles in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, Wolf of Wall Street, and many more movies. So, it is no surprise that she has gotten the lead role in the upcoming movie of the "Ocean's Eleven" franchise. Warner Bros. is taking another chance on Ocean's Eleven, this time with Margot Robbie on board. 

According to Variety, the film is a heist comedy about con artists who scam a Las Vegas casino for hundreds of millions of dollars. The film will be directed by Jay Roach, who directed Robbie in "Bombshell." Carrie Solomon wrote the screenplay.

The tale is supposed to take place in 1960s Europe, far from Sin City. The production will begin early next year, according to Warner Bros. 

Originally a 1960 film starring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop, Ocean's Eleven was remade in 2001 by filmmaker Steven Soderberg. Ocean's Eleven stars George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Andy Garcia, and many more and grossed $450 million worldwide at the box office. 

With Inputs From PTI

