Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma Land In A 'Soup' After Their Plan Goes Awry

Sugar, spice and everything nice is a line that can be used for filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey's upcoming thriller series 'Soup', which stars acclaimed actors Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma, who cook up a scheme in the recently released teaser.

Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee Will Star In 'Soup'
Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee Will Star In 'Soup'

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 3:36 pm

Over-a-minute long teaser of 'Soup', showcases how Konkona and Manoj cook up a delicious dark plan to kill and be together.

The actress plays a talentless chef named Swathi Shetty, who in a quest to have her own restaurant makes a plan to replace her husband Prabhakar with her lover, Umesh. But soon several other elements get into the plan and spoil the perfect recipe of success.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Sprinkled with love, lust, thrill and suspense, the Netflix series 'Soup' is helmed by 'Udta Punjab' director Abhishek Chaubey. It also stars Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal.

Art & Entertainment Manoj Bajpayee Konkona Sen Sharma Abhishek Chaubey Soup Thriller Series Netflix Tudum Sayaji Shinde Nasser Actor India
