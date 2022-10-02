Mani Ratnam’s 'Ponniyin Selvan I' Breaks Record, Gets Biggest-Ever Global Opening For Tamil Film

Mani Ratnam’s historical epic 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' starring Vikram, Karthik, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha amog others , received a positive response from the audience and film critics after its release in theaters on Friday. In the latest news, Lyca Productions tweeted that PS: I has made Rs 80 rore globally on its first day of release — the biggest ever for a Tamil film.

The film, which is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy, has collected Rs 25.86 crore in Tamil Nadu, outperforming SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. According to Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, “#PonniyinSelvan part 1 is off to a FANTASTIC start at the box office. The film has grossed ₹25.86 cr on Day 1 in the state. 3rd BIGGEST opener of the year.” The two films that stand ahead of PS1 are Valimai (Rs 36.17 cr) and Beast (Rs 26.40 cr).

#PonniyinSelvan part 1 is off to a FANTASTIC start at the box office.



The film has grossed ₹25.86 cr on Day 1 in the state.



3rd BIGGEST opener of the year.#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 1, 2022

Ramesh Bala shared that in the USA, Ponniyin Selvan: I has recorded the best-ever box office collections for a Tamil film. He tweeted, “#PS1 becomes the first Tamil Movie to do back to back $1 Million per day (Sep 29th and 30th) in USA 🇺🇸 🔥.” The film has also performed well in Australia. He wrote, “#PS1 All-time Highest No.1 opening for a Tamil Film in Australia 🇦🇺 for Day 1.. 🔥 A$427K. The previous record holder was #Master – A$283K.”

Recently, actor Jayam Ravi, who plays the pivotal role of Arun Mozhi Varman (who is also called Ponniyin Selvan) in the film lauded, 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' music director A.R. Rahman's background score for the film.



Taking to Instagram to share his delight at having been a part of the film, Jayam Ravi wrote: "The pride of Indian cinema has done it again and how! A Mani Ratnam celluloid extravaganza that transports us to an era we have been in awe of for centuries together."