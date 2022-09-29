Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mammootty And Amala Paul-Starrer 'Christopher' Wraps Up Its Shoot

The thriller 'Christopher' which stars Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the role of a cop, recently wrapped up its filming. Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, the film also stars Amala Paul.

Christopher
Christopher IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 3:52 pm

The thriller 'Christopher' which stars Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the role of a cop, recently wrapped up its filming. Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, the film also stars Amala Paul.

On the last day of the shoot, the cast was seen posing for pictures together. The film began its production on July 10, 2022 with the Malayalam superstar joining the cast and the crew a week later on July 18. The film has been shot across Ernakulam, Pooyamkutty and Vandiperiyar, which lie in the south of Kerala.

Amala is a huge fan of Mammootty and working with the senior actor was a dream come true for her. Not only did she have a great time working with Mammootty, but she was also amazed by the director's fast-paced but productive working style, a source close to her said.

Amala Paul's last film, the thriller murder mystery 'Cadaver', which she produced as well, has been getting a lot of positive response and is also one of the highest-rated movies on its streaming platform of Disney+ Hotstar.

Amala will next be seen playing the lead along with Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in 'Kaadhal Konjam Thookala' and is currently shooting for the movie in London.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Christopher Mammootty Malayalam Movie B Unnikrishnan Amala Paul Shoot Wrap Ernakulam Pooyamkutty
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue