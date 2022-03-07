Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Malayalam Actor Mammootty Joins Akhil Akkineni's Project 'Agent'

Mammootty has joined the shoot of Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film 'Agent'. The film is directed by Surender Reddy.

Mammootty Instagram

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 5:35 pm

Malayalam actor Mammootty, will be a part of the Akhil Akkineni starrer ‘Agent’ directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Anil Sunkara. The makers dropped the first-look poster featuring Mammootty on March 7.

Akkineni and Reddy are first time collaborating for a high-budget action thriller ‘Agent’. The first look of Mammootty from the upcoming Telugu film Agent was released on Monday. The poster, with the tagline – Ruthless saviour, features Mammootty in an action avatar. Akkineni and actress Sakshi Vaidya are in the lead role. Vakkantham Vamsi is the writer of the film being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

Welcoming Mammootty to the team, the makers dropped a special first-look poster. AK Entertainments, the film's production house, wrote, "A Stalwart of Indian Cinema who paved his own path with Discipline & Dedication. Megastar @mammukka Joins the shoot of #AGENT. Can’t wait to witness the magic on sets (sic)."

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film's shooting was delayed. Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film.

