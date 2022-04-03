Malaika Arora Discharged From Hospital, Sister Amrita Arora Shares Update

Bollywood Actress Malaika Arora is recovering at home after sustaining minor injuries in a vehicle accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway on Saturday.

The actress was discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning. Her sister Amrita Arora told Hindustan Times, “She is home; recovering. She will be totally fine in a few days.”

The accident happened when three automobiles collided with each other. Arora was in the middle of the road in her Range Rover. The police are investigating the incident and will file a FIR later.

Inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station said, “We will be contacting the car owners and checking CCTV footage from the spot to find out who was at fault”. He added that they will register an FIR in the case.

Malaika Arora's spokesperson later provided an update on the celebrity's health, saying in a statement: “Malaika is fine and by the grace of god didn’t suffer any major injuries. She is taking rest for now as per doctor’s orders and will be up and running in just a few days.”

Malaika Arora was said to be returning from Pune after attending a fashion event there.