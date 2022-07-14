Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Makers Of Nithiin's Upcoming Film Reveal Samuthirakani's First Look

'Macherla Niyojakavargam,' a political action drama starring Nithiin, is one of Tollywood's most anticipated films. Things are heating up now that the film's producers have unveiled the first look poster of star Samuthirakani from the film.

Macherla Niyojakavargam
Macherla Niyojakavargam IMDB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 3:37 pm

'Macherla Niyojakavargam,' a political action drama starring Nithiin, is one of Tollywood's most anticipated films. Things are heating up now that the film's producers have unveiled the first look poster of star Samuthirakani from the film.


The makers, who took to their social media websites to promote 'Macherla Niyojakavargam', released Samuthirakani's poster, introducing him as 'Rajappa'.

Samuthirakani, who plays 'Rajappa,' wears a traditional white dhoti and has a sharp and ferocious appearance. Samuthirakani appears to be full of authority in what appears to be his working office, which contains normal stationery.

The makers also hint at the kind of role he plays as they quoted: "Unanimous MLA of Macherla Niyojakavargam", which depicts the kind of powerful role he plays in the movie.

He looks excellent as the adversary of the political thriller, and sources claim that the face-off sequences between IAS officer Nithiin and MLA Rajappa would be entertaining to watch.

'Macherla Niyojakavargam' is generating a lot of buzz as a result of the big campaigns and engaging promotional material. The movie also stars Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa as leading females.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Dulquer Salman-Starrer 'Sita Ramam' New Poster Presents Tharun Bhascker's Character

‘Kaali’: Celebs Open Up About The Ongoing Controversy Around Leena Manimekalai’s Documentary’s Poster

Shakuntalam Producer Creates Buzz About First-Look Poster Of Samantha Prabhu-Starrer

Tags

Art & Entertainment Macherla Niyojakavargam Nithiin Samuthirakani
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds