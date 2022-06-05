Major Actress Saiee Manjrekar Says She Has To Work Extra Hard Since She Is A Star Kid

Actress Saiee Manjrekar has spoken up about the pressures she faces as a celebrity child. The young actress admitted that she puts in extra effort because she is constantly under the radar.

Saiee Manjrekar noted in an interview with a news portal that she doesn't see it as a source of stress. Instead, she uses it as an incentive to work harder. The young diva went on to say that all she cares about is making her father proud. Her father, Mahesh Manjrekar, she claims, has done so much excellent work that she wishes he would always have his head held high.

She has accepted that she will be watched and hence, she continues to offer her best. The actress added that she works extra hard since she knows she will be observed, as per a report in The Times of India.

Mahesh Manjrekar and daughter, Saiee

On the work front, she was last seen in 'Major' opposite actor Adivi Sesh.