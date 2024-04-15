‘Maidaan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Performs Decently, Collects Rs 6 Crore

Ajay Devgn-led sports drama ‘Maidaan’ has been getting positive response from the audience ever since it was released on April 11. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, the film has minted over Rs 6 crore at the box office in India. The film is helmed by Amit R Sharma and is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, a determined football coach.
As per the report, the film collected Rs 6.25 crore, as per early estimates. It is the highest single day collection for ‘Maidaan’ so far ever since its release, but the collections have not been able to reach double digits yet. On its opening day, ‘Maidaan’ collected Rs 4.5 crore, and followed it up with Rs 2.75 crore and Rs 5.75 crore on its second and third day, respectively. Taking day 4 collection into account, ‘Maidaan’ has so far minted Rs 21.85 crore so far. The report added that ‘Maidaan’ witnessed around 24.29% Hindi Occupancy on its fourth day.
Advertisement
At the box office, ‘Maidaan’ is facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The action spectacle is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and has collected over Rs 40 crore so far. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran plays an antagonist in the film. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in key roles.
Coming to ‘Maidaan’, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. The musical score is by AR Rahman. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, it has screenplay and dialogues written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah.