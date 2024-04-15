‘Maidaan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Performs Decently, Collects Rs 6 Crore

As per the report, the film collected Rs 6.25 crore, as per early estimates. It is the highest single day collection for ‘Maidaan’ so far ever since its release, but the collections have not been able to reach double digits yet. On its opening day, ‘Maidaan’ collected Rs 4.5 crore, and followed it up with Rs 2.75 crore and Rs 5.75 crore on its second and third day, respectively. Taking day 4 collection into account, ‘Maidaan’ has so far minted Rs 21.85 crore so far. The report added that ‘Maidaan’ witnessed around 24.29% Hindi Occupancy on its fourth day.